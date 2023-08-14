Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Coronavirus

Govt scraps last remaining covid-19 rules

Govt scraps last remaining covid-19 rules
Covid rules have ended. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Due to falling risk, the government has done away with the remaining covid-19 public health requirements, effective overnight.The last rules on seven days of mandatory isolation and wearing face masks when visiting health care facilities will no longer apply from midnight Monday.While there are expected to be fluctuations from week to week, overall covid case rates, wastewater levels and hospitalisations have been trending downwards since the beginning of June.Over the past month, reported covid cases have also hit their lowest since February.A...
NZ sharemarket dips despite bright start to earnings season
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips despite bright start to earnings season

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 10.28 points or 0.09% to 11,826.42.

Graham Skellern 6:27pm
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Contact confident in new generation
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn