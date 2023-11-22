Menu
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

Changpeng Zhao. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
By Dave Michaels, Patricia Kowsmann and Vivian SalamaThe chief executive of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, plans to step down and plead guilty to violating criminal US anti-money-laundering requirements in a deal that may preserve the company’s ability to continue operating, according to people familiar with the matter.Changpeng Zhao is scheduled to appear in Seattle federal court Tuesday afternoon and enter his plea, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Prosecutors also unsealed a document charging Bina...
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth
Markets

PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 12:55pm
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Self promotion

BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk takes out emerging business journalist of the year for the third year.

Staff reporters 10:15am
BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 5:00am
David Chaplin: Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

The NFT crowd takes the laser craze to new heights.

David Chaplin 08 Nov 2023
The hunt for crypto’s most famous fugitive

After a US$40b crypto crash, Do Kwon travelled across Eurasia to evade authorities.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Oct 2023
Independent adviser denied in Cryptopia collapse

It was sought by four account holders.

Riley Kennedy 24 Oct 2023