Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cryptocurrency

The crypto sector is still a mess. A crackdown would do it good

The crypto sector is still a mess. A crackdown would do it good
Full disclosure requirements could come from the legislature or a crypto industry-funded overseer. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 07 May 2023
By the Bloomberg Opinion editorsUS regulators appear to be on a collision course with crypto. Sometime soon, many issuers and intermediaries could be forced out of business, or at least out of the country.It could be the best thing that ever happened to the industry.There’s plenty to dislike in the crypto realm. Celebrity touts and the promise of riches have lured people into buying myriad tokens with no intrinsic value. Of more than 40,000 issued last year, an estimated one in four were outright pump-and-dump scams. Investor protect...
'Flying tractors' are a window into farming’s future
Primary Sector

'Flying tractors' are a window into farming’s future

AI-guided drones can spray fertiliser, apply fungicide and sow seeds with great precision. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

A Biden-Trump rematch in 2024? American democracy is broken

The electoral system is incapable of dealing with the deep class and cultural divides.

Bloomberg 5:00am
A Biden-Trump rematch in 2024? American democracy is broken
Politics Free

The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

A chorus of indigenous voices are living in a dream world according to a Māori academic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 May 2023
The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

More Cryptocurrency

Tackling crypto sector's trust issues
Markets

Peter Griffin: Tackling crypto sector's trust issues

It may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange. But Sean van Deventer sees things differently.  

Peter Griffin 02 Feb 2023
Crypto is worth fixing
Opinion

Bloomberg: Crypto is worth fixing

Regulators should intervene to crack down on scams.

Bloomberg 27 Jan 2023
Untamed Isles founder: launching game only option
Finance

Untamed Isles founder: launching game only option

The game was set to be released in October this year.

Riley Kennedy 19 Aug 2022
Phat Loot in hibernation due to crypto bust
Finance

Phat Loot in hibernation due to crypto bust

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Riley Kennedy 17 Aug 2022