Treasure trove of artworks in Auckland auction

Richard Lyne's Kauri Logging Scene, oil on board. (Image: Supplied)
Warren Feeney
Warren Feeney
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
A Picasso and a Gauguin may be hiding among the thousands of works amassed by Auckland art collector John Perry that are coming up for auction.In fact, Webb's auction house said the collection is so large that it will be holding auctions of Perry's artefacts and antiques every fortnight for the next five years. In addition to being an avid collector, Perry (1943-2021) was also a former director of the Rotorua Museum as well as a scholar and artist.Webb's director of decorative arts, Ben Erren, said Perry's collectio...
