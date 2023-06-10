Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
In the business sector, inflation has been lifting costs. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Sat, 10 Jun 2023
The government’s books are 'not immune to a cooling economy' was the line from the minister of finance in response to the April 2023 crown financial results showing most key fiscal indicators were weaker than expected.That's true, but on top of that, you could add inflation and cost reality.An unsustainable growth trajectory and economic expansion pumped up the economy and tax revenue in 2021 and 2022, protecting the fiscal numbers.Reality bitesReality is now sinking in as the laws of economics drag the economy – and tax...
Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace
The Economist

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace

Its army is mounting big pushes in the south and east.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs

ETFs can be bought and sold on a stock exchange in the same way that shares can.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs
Finance Free

Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

An inheritance can bring money and mixed emotions. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

More Economy

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure
Primary Sector

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure

The forecast is at or below Rabobank’s estimation of average costs of production.

Rebecca Howard 09 Jun 2023
The government’s books are 'not immune to a cooling economy'
Economy

The government’s books are 'not immune to a cooling economy'

The crown operating balance before gains and losses was a deficit of $7.0 billion.

Rebecca Howard 08 Jun 2023
Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes
Primary Sector

Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

A global love for cheese isn’t all good news.

Rebecca Howard 07 Jun 2023
No winter chill in earnings season
Economy

No winter chill in earnings season

Margins are getting squeezed but firms are keeping a tight grip on costs.

Paul McBeth 06 Jun 2023