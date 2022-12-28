Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

A strange year in data: five defining charts

A strange year in data: five defining charts
When the masks came off, the rate of covid went up. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 28 Dec 2022
The year 2022 was one of change for New Zealand. It was the year we accepted that covid could not be kept outside our borders any longer.Omicron proved too infectious and by December more than two million cases had been recorded and more than 2,000 deaths. At the start of the year, most of us had not had any contact with covid-19, by the end of it most of us had probably had it.Bear in mind that reported covid cases are thought to be well below actual levels of infection.We might have moved on from the virus, but the virus is still ve...
Markets the chart

How every NZX 50 company fared in 2022

There were a few gainers and plenty of losers in NZ's benchmark index. 

Andy Fyers 5:00am
Primary Sector

Best of BusinessDesk: Some agri-exporters love the NZ-EU FTA

This article was part of a portfolio which won Rebecca Howard best export journalist at the New Zealand Guild of Agricultural Journalists and Communicators awards.  Some agri-exporters are upbeat about the New Zealand – European Union free trade deal reached overnight in Brussels...

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
World

Britain is the sick man of Europe once again

As the Economist looks at the world ahead, it finds Britain will struggle to pep up its sluggish investment 

The Economist 5:00am

More Economy

Markets

Kiwibank predicts weaker kiwi

Is the recent softening in the US dollar a blip or a shift that will be sustained?

Dan Brunskill 23 Dec 2022
Finance

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success

Lenders criticised the scheme as having been written “by and for lawyers”, panning the rules as confusing and onerous.  

Jenny Ruth 23 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 21 Dec 2022