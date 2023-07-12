Menu
Annual migration inflow reaches second-highest level on record

Annual migration inflows have hit record highs. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
Annual migration is at its second-highest level on record, but the net outflow of New Zealand citizens is running at rates nearly five times higher than those seen before the pandemic.In total, 181,100 people moved to NZ in the year to May, while 103,300 left, leading to an annual net migration figure of 77,800. On its own, the total number of migrants moving to the country was the second-highest figure of its kind on record; the largest was seen in the year to March 2020 when 184,900 migrants were recorded as having moved here.The number...
