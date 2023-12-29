Menu
Another tough year ahead for the NZ media

Stuff has laid off staff and introduced a paywall.
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 29 Dec 2023
In line with some of the worst forecasts, 2023 turned out to be a bleak year for the New Zealand media, with news outlets, broadcasters and magazine publishers hit by the ongoing economic downturn and advertising slowdown. Once again, the industry is less than optimistic about the year ahead, but there are hopes an improved economy could ease some of the financial pain.AdvertisingDeclining advertising revenue was the biggest issue for the NZ media last year as global brands pulled back because of slow economic growth and geopolitical uncertaint...
