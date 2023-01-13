Menu
ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

ANZ says the November monetary policy statement “appears to have gotten traction”.(Image: ANZ)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
ANZ Bank tempered its view on just how high the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will push up interest rates but says it is a watching brief. The risks around its cash rate call are “clearly to the downside now that the (November) monetary policy statement has caused such a double take”, it said.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) hiked the cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% in late November. In the wake of that move, ANZ Bank said it was expecting a 75-basis point rate hike in February, a 50 bp hike in April and a 25 bp hike in M...
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson's friend and brother fail in US court bid

The pair were seeking to protect themselves from future lawsuits by Kea Investments.

Greg Hurrell 3:02pm
World

US Fed signals slower rate hikes as inflation softens

Slower rate hikes look possible, but Fed watchers still expect benchmark US interest rates to peak above 5%.

Bloomberg 12:46pm
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am

Primary Sector

Border reopening not a bowl of cherries for exporters

Fast-rising covid cases in China may create more headwinds for NZ exporters.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 12 Jan 2023
Economy

Job numbers higher despite tight labour market

It's young people who are snapping up jobs. 

Rebecca Howard 11 Jan 2023
Cars

EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall

Bumper electric vehicle sales and rental car restocking took overall car sales to record levels.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2023