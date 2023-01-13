ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

ANZ says the November monetary policy statement “appears to have gotten traction”.(Image: ANZ)

ANZ Bank tempered its view on just how high the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will push up interest rates but says it is a watching brief. The risks around its cash rate call are “clearly to the downside now that the (November) monetary policy statement has caused such a double take”, it said.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) hiked the cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% in late November. In the wake of that move, ANZ Bank said it was expecting a 75-basis point rate hike in February, a 50 bp hike in April and a 25 bp hike in M...