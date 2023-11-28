Menu
ANZ economists get cooler on housing

ANZ economists are having a rethink. (Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
ANZ Bank economists see a slightly bigger fall in house prices than they had previously predicted but are holding off making stronger calls until they see whether that softness is down to pre-election jitters. The economics team of the nation’s biggest lender – led by chief economist Sharon Zollner – expected a slightly bigger monthly increase than the 0.4% in the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s October house price index, prompting the team to cut its 2023 house price forecast to a 0.4% decline on a three-mon...
