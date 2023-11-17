Menu
ANZ says 'so far so good' on inflation, picks no change to OCR

ANZ's conviction that further hikes would be needed has dropped below 50%. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
 The ANZ is no longer forecasting more hikes in the official cash rate but expects the Reserve Bank to be slower to cut rates.In a Nov 17 report, it said the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) was likely to hold the official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5% at its Nov 29 monetary policy review.ANZ also pushed out its expectation for any rate cuts by one quarter to February 2025, and maintained its August figure of a 5.59% peak rate forecast.Overall, ANZ sees progress to rein in inflation as “so far so good”, and it didn’t ex...
Development West Coast invests $3m in mineral sands mining group
Primary Sector

Regional development agency investment 'a vote of confidence' in mining group.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?

Senz founder should be commended for investing in NZ sport.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Retail

NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 12:55pm
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZD jumps 2.5% against the greenback as US inflation looks tamer
Economy

The kiwi last traded at 60.22 US cents.

Rebecca Howard 15 Nov 2023
Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises
Retail

Interest rate rises are being blamed for a Christchurch mall's losses.

Staff reporters 15 Nov 2023