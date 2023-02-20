Auckland Airport: flooding saw 'noticeably higher' loads this month

Passengers were wading through water well over their knees during the flooding. (Image: Supplied)

Auckland airport says the impact of the flooding event in late January has led to “noticeably higher” airline loads this month.On Jan 27, Auckland’s rain records were shattered as Metservice’s Auckland airport weather station recorded 245 mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest day ever on record from 1962 of 161.8 mm.The unprecedented rainfall shut down both the domestic and international terminals for arriving and departing aircraft while passengers posted videos of people wading through water well over their knees, flo...