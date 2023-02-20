Menu
Auckland Airport: flooding saw 'noticeably higher' loads this month

Passengers were wading through water well over their knees during the flooding. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Auckland airport says the impact of the flooding event in late January has led to “noticeably higher” airline loads this month.On Jan 27, Auckland’s rain records were shattered as Metservice’s Auckland airport weather station recorded 245 mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest day ever on record from 1962 of 161.8 mm.The unprecedented rainfall shut down both the domestic and international terminals for arriving and departing aircraft while passengers posted videos of people wading through water well over their knees, flo...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm

Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 17 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Fraser Whineray to resign as Fonterra's COO

He joined the co-op in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Markets

Wholesale interest rates overpriced after cyclone

Kiwibank economists have called for a pause to rate hikes.

Dan Brunskill 17 Feb 2023