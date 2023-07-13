Menu
Being a central banker is a tough gig

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr has the job cheering gloom. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
It’s not easy to be a central banker, I reckon.Who wants to be the person who engineers a slowdown and lauds the fact that businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services and weak investment intentions “more generally"?On the plus side, the 5.5% official cash rate (OCR) is constraining inflation pressure “as anticipated and required”, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), who this week held rates steady.'Necessary evil'ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley called it &l...
