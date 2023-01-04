Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: Taxing super profits – how much is too much?

When the rain falls, some generators benefit. Are they ripping off the public? (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
The major electricity companies have said calls for them to face a tax on “super profits” are misguided, and reducing their earnings would mean they couldn't build much-needed new generation. The Green party has floated the idea of a new windfall tax on excess profits. Citing international examples of levies being placed on companies making large profits due to the global energy crisis, MP Julie Anne Genter said the tax in NZ should apply to specific sectors: banks, fuel companies, supermarkets, building products suppl...
Finance

The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 04, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Media

Media outlook 2023: Brace for a bleak year ahead

Competition for the advertising dollar will get even more fierce.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

Finance

Dairy prices fall at first auction of 2023

The price index peaked in March last year but has fallen ever since.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
Health

Best of BusinessDesk: How the pandemic reshaped our economy

A modest recovery at the end of 2021 was dented by the omicron outbreak at the start of this year.

Andy Fyers 03 Jan 2023
Finance

Dairy Farms NZ's profit rises

The dairy farm investor owns seven farms, and leases one, on the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 31 Dec 2022
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 31 Dec 2022