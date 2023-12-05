Menu
Blow-out expected as govt deficit widens

Finance minister Nicola Willis, with PM Christopher Luxon, have accused the previous government of leaving "nasty surprises" in the books. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
The government’s widening operating deficit is tracking in line with expectations of a blow-out in the June 2024 year, with rising interest rates boosting both sides of the crown’s cost and revenue ledger.The operating balance before gains and losses was a deficit of $3.85 billion in four months ended Oct 31, just $91 million more than the Treasury’s pre-election forecast, though wider than the $2.79b deficit reported a year earlier. The Labour government was preparing for an operating deficit of $11.38b in the...
A holiday reading list for Luxon
Economy

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:00pm
Markets

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 3:20pm
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
