News in Brief

Wisk Aero tests unpiloted aircraft in controlled NZ airspace

A screenshot of a test flight taking off in Canterbury. (Video supplied)
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Wisk Aero has tested uncrewed aircraft in controlled airspace in New Zealand, a first for this country and something of a world first too.The Boeing subsidiary carried out multiple flights flying beyond visual line of sight from Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre at Kaitorete in Canterbury between Nov 17 and Dec 1 this year. The test flights included take-offs and landings and controlled and uncontrolled airspace navigation. The trials showed that a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) could be operated under instrument flight rules in controlle...
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Transport

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
