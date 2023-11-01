Menu
Borrowers – and banks – face uphill squeeze even as the economy stabilises

RBNZ deputy governor Christian Hawkesby (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Homeowners will be putting twice as much of their disposable income towards their mortgage than they did in 2021, even as rising take-home pay gets increasingly gobbled up by more expensive consumer goods and services.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) six-monthly financial stability report showed the nation’s financial system remains in good health, but warned a severe deterioration in the labour market continues to pose a key risk.Government figures out on Wednesday show the unemployment rate creeping higher to a still hi...
Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff
Retail

An anonymous donor has made a substantial cash contribution to ensure staff get paid.

Staff reporters 6:37pm
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket rebounding strongly

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon after reaching a morning low.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 4:58pm
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’
Economy

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
Economic data downpour to continue
Economy

Domestic and international data is raining down this week.

Ella Somers 5:00am
The final days leading up to Supie's collapse
Finance

The collapse came after the underwriter of its capital raise got cold feet.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am