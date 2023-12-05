Menu
Building work sluggish in September quarter
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
New Zealand’s building activity shrank in the September quarter for residential and commercial work, with the capital city notching up a sharp slump in the period. The volume of building work put in place shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.4% in the three months ended Sept 30 from the June quarter, with residential work contracting 0.6% and non-residential shrinking 5.9%, Statistics NZ figures showed. The value of work across the country fell a more modest 1.4%. “The September 2023 quarter marked the first time...
