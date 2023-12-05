Menu
Australian media agency lands in NZ

Mediahub ANZ chief executive Sue Squillace will oversee the New Zealand team. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Australian media agency Mediahub has entered the New Zealand market after striking a deal with local firm Attivo Group.Mediahub will create an NZ team using executives from Attivo’s full-service agencies Farrimond, based in Auckland, and Harvey Cameron, in Christchurch.After the tie-up, Mediahub will have access to Attivo’s team of 25 staff across the two cities.The deal does not affect the Attivo brand or the Farrimond or Harvey Cameron businesses, which will continue to operate as before, a spokesperson said.'An unparalle...
A holiday reading list for Luxon
A holiday reading list for Luxon

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:00pm
Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 3:20pm
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
