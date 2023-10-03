Menu
Business confidence improved but still downbeat, says NZIER survey

A strong recovery in migration inflows since the borders opened last year helped improve labour shortages. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
The latest New Zealand Institute of Economic Research quarterly survey of business opinion shows business confidence improved further over the September quarter, although sentiment remains downbeat. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed a net 53% of businesses expect a worsening in general economic conditions over the coming months – down from 60% in the previous quarter.Demand remained soft, with a net 17% of businesses reporting reduced activity in their own business in the September...
NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake
Markets Market close

Investors await the RBNZ's monetary decision – will it mirror the RBA's move?

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Policy

Government department downsizes Christmas

Justice ministry cuts back on Christmas. 

Jem Traylen 3:03pm
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 12:00pm
