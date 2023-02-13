Business wants minimum wage explanation

(Image: Getty)

The business sector wants a better model for determining minimum wage increases after prime minister Chris Hipkins announced the biggest annual lift in decades. “There is no set methodology, so the decision is always a compromise between economic analysis and political perspective,” said Paul Mackay, manager of employment relations policy at Business New Zealand.“We have argued for a while that we need a predictive model that would allow business to plan at least a couple of years ahead. No joy to date.”Last week, H...