Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Card spending up by 1% in October
Spending showed consumers appeared keen to move on from covid-19 restrictions, said ASB's Mark Smith. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Card spending was strong in October, rising by 1% as consumers spent more on durable items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances.Statistics New Zealand released its monthly electronic card spending figures this morning, which showed spending went up by $88 million in the last month, compared with September.On a yearly basis, card spending was up 20.2% to $9.1 billion compared to October last year – when Auckland was under covid-19 restrictions.Spending on hospitality had the largest increase on the yearly figure – up $398m, or...
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Are you smart enough to beat our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Economy

Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am
Finance

High inflation to persist for two years, says Reserve Bank

Inflation pressures continue to rise, increasing the likelihood of a big interest-rate hike later this month.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Nov 2022
Finance

Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr's reappointment

National, Act and the Greens all want an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank’s performance.

Jenny Ruth 08 Nov 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Getting real about the coming recession

Collapsing house prices and rising interest rates will have a huge impact on the 2023 election.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Nov 2022