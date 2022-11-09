Card spending up by 1% in October

Spending showed consumers appeared keen to move on from covid-19 restrictions, said ASB's Mark Smith. (Image: Getty)

Riley Kennedy

Card spending was strong in October, rising by 1% as consumers spent more on durable items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances.Statistics New Zealand released its monthly electronic card spending figures this morning, which showed spending went up by $88 million in the last month, compared with September.On a yearly basis, card spending was up 20.2% to $9.1 billion compared to October last year – when Auckland was under covid-19 restrictions.Spending on hospitality had the largest increase on the yearly figure – up $398m, or...