Economy

Chris Hipkins sets out how he would grow the economic pie
Prime minister Chris Hipkins at the Bloomberg address on Wednesday. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
The business philosophies of Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins can be summarised in two quotes over just as many days.On day one, in a speech to BusinessNZ in Wellington, National party leader Christopher Luxon said too many businesses now had a “parent-to-child” relationship with the government where they spent too much time wondering what the government would do. He wanted the government to get out of the way of business and for businesspeople to just focus on growing their businesses however they thought best.The next day...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Labour boosts its books with a last-ditch digital tax
Economy

Why did the government introduce a new tax law on the last day of parliament?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
Economy

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Finance

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting
Economy

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.”

Ella Somers 05 Sep 2023