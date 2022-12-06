Construction activity strength surprises

Stronger than expected construction activity could push GDP higher. (Image: Getty)

Continuing strong activity in the construction sector has upside risk to coming gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter, Westpac NZ said.Statistics NZ said today the volume of building activity rose 3.8% in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter.Residential building activity rose 3.1% in the September 2022 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 4.9% with the increase across the majority of building types and regions.Westpac had been forecasting a 1.1% rise in construction activity in t...