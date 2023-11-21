Menu
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer
Consumers channel the Grinch this Xmas. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Christmas may come early for Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr if spending continues to fall, but retailers aren’t so full of cheer. A Buy NZ Made survey of small businesses indicated 64% are struggling with rising costs and 30% are struggling with cashflow and inflation.Less than half are optimistic about the Christmas period and a quarter say just staying afloat will be their focus in 2024, Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler said.The Warehouse Group recently reported total sales of $713.3 million for...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth
Economy Free

Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth

Over the year exports to China are down 7.4%

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:38pm
Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?
Primary Sector

Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?

Under previous legislation, it would have triggered a review.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023