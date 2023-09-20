Menu
Current account deficit continues to narrow

The improvement came as tourists returned to NZ following a major slump due to the pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
New Zealand’s current account deficit continued to narrow in the year to June.The news may provide some relief to those worried the country is at risk of having its credit rating downgraded, the NZ Herald reported. NZ spent $29.8 billion more overseas than it earned in the year to June.This sum was equivalent to 7.5% of gross domestic product, according to Statistics NZ.The improvement came as tourists returned to NZ following a major slump due to the pandemic.Overseas visitors increased their spending in the country by almost twice...
Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh
Wine

Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh

Labels could go onto the auction block as early as next month.

Staff reporters 2:35pm
Retail

Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales

The retailer recounted its first year of “uninterrupted trade” post-pandemic.

Ella Somers 1:15pm
Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision