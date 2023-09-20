Menu
Jet fuel storage boosted at Marsden Point

Channel Infrastructure has commissioned extra jet fuel storage at Marsden Point. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Fuel infrastructure company Channel Infrastructure has more than doubled jet fuel storage at the former Marsden Point refinery.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Wednesday, Channel said it had successfully commissioned an additional 45 million litres (ML) of storage this month.The latest jet fuel tanks were converted from crude oil storage over the past 18 months as part of the $45-50 million project to deliver 100ML of additional capacity.With the additional storage tanks now in service, work would continue on the associated fir...
