Data shows 18,600 home loans are in arrears

Many of the mortgages in arrears are due to be refixed in the next 12 months. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
There were 18,600 mortgage accounts past due in August, up 28% on the year before – many of them due to be refixed in the next 12 months.Data from credit bureau Centrix shows that new mortgage borrowing increased by 2% year-on-year for the month, but the number of borrowers in arrears was at 1.25% of all mortgages in September. That’s been relatively steady through this year, but it’s still well up on 0.98% recorded the same time last year. There were 1.49 million mortgages held during August, some of them multiple h...
Who is Sean Colgan, ACT’s plane donor?
Election 2023

The expat American who lent Act a plane also fought the Ministry of Health during covid.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Infrastructure

Increased lines costs, concerts and rugby boost Dunedin coffers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Former Wellington landlord was seeking summary judgement.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
More Economy

Another bounce in milk prices will spell some relief
Primary Sector

The break-even forecast is pushing higher as costs rise.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat
Economy

What the banks think the Reserve Bank of NZ will say on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
First bulk export for West Coast sand miners
Primary Sector

Westland Mineral Sands is exporting 26,000 tonnes to customers in China.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt
Economy

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Sep 2023