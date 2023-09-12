Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh. (Image: BusinessDesk)
The government is forecasting a blowout in the budget deficit for this year, to $10 billion, but a bounce back over the following years to still reach a budget surplus in the year to June 2027.Faster-than-expected inbound migration underpins the economic growth rate, which in turn keeps money coming into the government’s coffers, even though the budgets will be in red ink for another year. The Treasury’s pre-election fiscal and economic update (Prefu) shows deeper deficits at the operating balance before gains and losses (Obega...
Immigration to the rescue – again
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:41pm
Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

More Economy

FIFA boosts August retail card spending
Economy

FIFA boosts August retail card spending

ASB described the retail spending uptick as a “boost from the boot”.

Staff reporters 3:58pm
Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up was going.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
S&P rates NZ ahead of Tuesday's economic and fiscal update
Economy

S&P rates NZ ahead of Tuesday's economic and fiscal update

With just over a month to go before the election, rating agency S&P Global has given a favourable report card on the state of play with the New Zealand economy.The agency said it expects NZ’s fiscal deficit to narrow over the next three years as covid-19-related temporary spendin...

Staff reporters 11 Sep 2023
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023