Economy

Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

Many claims have already been made for motor vehicles caught in floodwaters. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Widespread flooding in Auckland has already racked up thousands of claims and insurance companies are bracing for more to come. AMI, State and NZI expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday, a spokesperson said.  That was up from the 1,100 they already had at 11am. All three are subsidiaries of IAG, NZ's largest general insurance company. The number was expected to continue to rise as customers assessed damage, and people who have been evacuated can safely return home. The claims are for property dama...
Policy

Auckland floods: $100k dedicated to mayoral relief fund

A state of emergency was put in place last night, giving emergency services sweeping powers.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

CRL damage assessment to come

Crews working on the rail link pumped water from tunnels and stations during the Auckland rain event on Friday.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jan 2023
Energy

Vector dealing with widespread damage to electricity network

Extreme weather brought down towers as the storm hit the electricity network in Auckland.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Jan 2023

Economy

Auckland Airport delays international travel

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Economy

ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 27 Jan 2023
Finance

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Economy

Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The annual inflation rate came in at 7.2%.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023