Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

Many claims have already been made for motor vehicles caught in floodwaters. (Image: Getty)

Widespread flooding in Auckland has already racked up thousands of claims and insurance companies are bracing for more to come. AMI, State and NZI expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday, a spokesperson said. That was up from the 1,100 they already had at 11am. All three are subsidiaries of IAG, NZ's largest general insurance company. The number was expected to continue to rise as customers assessed damage, and people who have been evacuated can safely return home. The claims are for property dama...