See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

Do we need to bludgeon the economy into submission?

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Do we need to bludgeon the economy into submission?
Annual inflation is running at 7.2%. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 19 Oct 2022
RELATED
Hot annual inflation data sparked a barrage of bank economists demanding steeper rate hikes, but is it the right call?  Annual inflation came in at 7.2% in the September quarter, well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's forecast of 6.4%.The response was swift, with two-year swap rates jumping 20 basis points and market pricing now tipping the official cash rate to go from its current 3.5% to at least 5.4%. Not everyone agrees massive rate hikes are necessarily the best way forward. The notion “we need to bludgeon th...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The owner of Luna Estate bought the wine estate, one of Martinborough's first, as the Robertson family consolidates its NZ businesses.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Public sector
Electoral review far from bipartisan, says National
Jem Traylen | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The review will look at laws such as the voting age and the length of the parliamentary term.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.