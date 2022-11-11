Ebos Group leads market higher in rally sparked by positive US inflation data

Ebos healthcare and animal health company jumped 8%. (Image: Ebos)

Riley Kennedy

Ebos Group led New Zealand’s benchmark index higher on Friday, a day in which it was buoyed by weaker-then-expected inflation figures out of the United States.The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 219.83 points, or 1.98%, to 11,311.750.Across the main board, 111 shares rose and 23 fell. Turnover was $148.5 million. Medical supplies and animal healthcare company Ebos Group led the top 50 higher, closing up nearly 8% to $40.44.The company was admitted into the MSCI small cap index, which is likely to trigger a raft of passive buying, Brad...