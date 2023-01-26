Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected
The Reserve Bank of NZ in Wellington. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
“The world war on inflation is being won”.That’s the view of Kiwibank economists who believe yesterday’s stable inflation figure is a sign that inflation is peaking.With that, they now expect a slowdown in the interest rate hikes.Statistics New Zealand’s consumers price index found in the 12 months to December inflation came in at 7.2%, which was the same as the September quarter and 0.3% lower than the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) own forecasts.While NZ’s inflation rate stabilised, Australia's also...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Economy

Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 25 Jan 2023
Finance

Reserve Bank to increase foreign currency reserves over time

The Reserve Bank's foreign currency intervention capacity stood at $12.22b in November last year, compared with $8.27b in the same month of 2007.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2023
Economy The chart

New Zealanders' wealth grew by a third in 2021

No other country has experienced the same level of wealth growth.

Andy Fyers 25 Jan 2023
Economy

Services activity slows while regions sour

The regions have soured, but tourism is offering some silver linings. 

Paul McBeth 24 Jan 2023