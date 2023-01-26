Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The Reserve Bank of NZ in Wellington. (Image: NZME)

“The world war on inflation is being won”.That’s the view of Kiwibank economists who believe yesterday’s stable inflation figure is a sign that inflation is peaking.With that, they now expect a slowdown in the interest rate hikes.Statistics New Zealand’s consumers price index found in the 12 months to December inflation came in at 7.2%, which was the same as the September quarter and 0.3% lower than the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) own forecasts.While NZ’s inflation rate stabilised, Australia's also...