See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy the chart

Economy transitioning to a post-covid future

Andy Fyers

Andy Fyers
Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Economy transitioning to a post-covid future
The return of tourists in the second quarter helped propel the economy forward. (Image: Queenstown NZ)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 16 Sep 2022
RELATED
The New Zealand economy comfortably avoided a recession in the second quarter, growing by 1.7%. Economists mostly picked it right, seeing through weak retail sales numbers that suggested otherwise, albeit that most underestimated the strength of the economy. The upshot is an economy that has recovered from a delta-induced contraction in the third quarter of 2021 and an omicron setback in the first quarter this year, to be the same size it was in Q2 2021.Back to the pre-covid futureHow it got there, tells a story about the rebalancing...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 16, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Markets
Kevin Bowler resigns as My Food Bag CEO
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

The chief executive has led the company since before it listed on the NZX.

Sustainable Finance
Māori business values will guide new non-financial reporting standards
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

The External Reporting Board is looking to foster long-term thinking as it starts developing non-financial reporting standards.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.