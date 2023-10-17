Menu
Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation

The Reserve Bank has a mandate to control inflation. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand may well be mulling over whether the incoming government might change its remit, but it has far more immediate issues to worry about.Today’s third-quarter consumer price inflation data will take centre stage as the market weighs up whether more interest rate hikes are necessary.  So far, the central bank has lifted rates from 0.25% in August 2021 to 5.5% in a bid to curb inflation. While it has indicated that is the peak, economists have differing views about what might happen next. The RBNZ...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
