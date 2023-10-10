Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar

Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar
The kiwi is already under pressure. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Saturday's election looms as a potential harbinger of short-term turbulence for the already beleaguered New Zealand dollar.Given the election will more than likely mark the end of a single-party government, the shape of the new regime will depend on a coalition. NZ First and Winston Peters will, more likely than not, be needed for the National and Act parties to form a government, according to the New Zealand Herald’s poll of polls. There is also an increasing chance of needing to have another election if Peters cannot cut a...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

More Economy

How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?
Finance

Has the tide turned on dairy prices?

The short answer is no.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle
Economy

The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle

Trees caused most of the power outages during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Finance

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023