Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

EU's new carbon tax on ships a 'significant development'

EU's new carbon tax on ships a 'significant development'
Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has ordered 25 emissions-friendly vessels. (Image: iStock)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
The jury is out on the cost implications of the European Union’s move to clip on an emissions surcharge for all ships into EU ports.But with EU carbon pricing sitting at more than double the New Zealand unit level, it’s not likely to be cheap.The move follows new legislation requiring cargo and passenger ships of more than 5,000 gross tonnes for their carbon emissions under an expanded EU emissions trading scheme (ETS) from January 1 next year.The EU ETS, the world’s first emissions trading system, aims to reduce greenhouse ga...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

More Economy

Westpac index finds consumer confidence plummets further
Economy

Westpac index finds consumer confidence plummets further

A big concern for New Zealand households is the pressure on their finances.

Staff reporters 9:28am
The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP
Economy

The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP

Not all economists jumped on the rate hiking bandwagon.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023