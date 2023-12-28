Menu
Five charts that defined the economy in 2023

The interest rate decisions made by RBNZ governor Adrian Orr and the bank's monetary policy committee loomed large over the NZ economy in 2023. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
It was another bumpy year for the New Zealand economy, dominated by inflation and ever-higher interest rates.Although higher rates had started to take a toll on economic growth by the second half of the year, record net migration, stubborn domestic inflation and a modest resurgence in house prices were all working against the goal of getting inflation back under 3% while trying to engineer a 'soft landing' for the economy.Here are five key charts that helped to define the economy in 2023.Interest ratesThe Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) made...
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Services

Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

The healthcare Evolution continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Is NZ going backwards not forwards?
Economy

Julia Jones: Is NZ going backwards not forwards?

Economic downturns, while daunting, can act as catalysts for meaningful change.  

Julia Jones 5:00am
Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers

It did not say for how long.

Riley Kennedy 27 Dec 2023
Rates may drop but debt-servicing costs yet to peak
Economy

Rates may drop but debt-servicing costs yet to peak

ASB says higher borrowing costs are keeping the housing market from going ballistic.

Rebecca Howard 22 Dec 2023