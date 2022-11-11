Menu
Food going up, manufacturing down, business sombre

A kilogram of kiwifruit cost 42.6% more in October than in September. (Image: Zespri)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Annual food prices hit a 14-year high in October, the manufacturing sector fell into contraction for the first time this year and less than one in 14 businesses surveyed by Forsyth Barr thinks the economy is heading in the right direction.Food prices were 10.1% higher in October than they were in the same month last year.  Statistics New Zealand consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said. “This was the highest annual increase since November 2008.” Grocery food prices lifted by 9.7% and fruit and vegetable prices ju...
Economy Market Close

Ebos Group leads market higher in rally sparked by positive US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 219.83 points, or 1.98%, to 11,311.750. 

Riley Kennedy 5:52pm
Retail

Singles shopping frenzy as '11.11' clicks into gear

The biggest online shopping event of the year is upon us, and it's expected to be a bumper year.

Brent Melville 4:10pm
Infrastructure

Mahuta welcomes 3 waters report

The government says proposed changes make the legislation more workable. 

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm

Economy

Reserve Bank open to independent inquiry

National has labelled the central bank's review a “back-patting exercise”.

Rebecca Howard 6:00am
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 10 Nov 2022
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022