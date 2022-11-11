Food going up, manufacturing down, business sombre

A kilogram of kiwifruit cost 42.6% more in October than in September. (Image: Zespri)

Rebecca Howard

Annual food prices hit a 14-year high in October, the manufacturing sector fell into contraction for the first time this year and less than one in 14 businesses surveyed by Forsyth Barr thinks the economy is heading in the right direction.Food prices were 10.1% higher in October than they were in the same month last year. Statistics New Zealand consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said. “This was the highest annual increase since November 2008.” Grocery food prices lifted by 9.7% and fruit and vegetable prices ju...