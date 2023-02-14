Menu
Food-price inflation eases in January

Andy Fyers
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Annual food-price inflation fell in January for the first time since April 2022. However, prices were still 10.3% higher on an annual basis, but that was below the 30-year record increase of 11.3% recorded in December.Prices for fruit and vegetables, which have been the biggest contributor to higher food prices, were up 15.7% compared with a year ago.Once again the rate of increase was slower than in December.Vegetables NZ chair John Murphy said the recent poor weather and rising input prices were affecting growers."Some vegetable gro...
Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm

RBNZ will be cheered by easing in two-year inflation expectations

One-year inflation expectations were 5.11% versus 5.08% in the prior quarter, while two-year ahead expectations dropped to 3.30% this quarter from 3.62%.

Rebecca Howard 4:45pm
New Zealand tries to close the gap with India

NZ has been transactional in its approach to India, laser-focused on trade but unwilling to discuss issues of priority like the mobility of people across borders.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business wants minimum wage explanation

The business sector wants a predictive model so businesses can plan. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Feb 2023
Manufacturing activity grows for first time in three months

Meanwhile, card spending rose 2.7% in January from a year earlier.

Staff reporters 10 Feb 2023