Food price lift of 12.5% in year to April largest in nearly 36 years

Staff reporters
Thu, 11 May 2023
Food prices were 12.5% higher in April 2023 than they were in April 2022, news which will add to the view that inflation is still running hot.  It’s the largest annual increase in nearly 36 years. “The 12.5% annual increase in April 2023 was the largest since September 1987 which included the introduction of GST in 1986,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.Grocery food prices were up 14% while fruit and vegetable prices jumped 22.5%.Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 9%.Monthly food p...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation
Finance

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation

NZ debt sits at around 19% of GDP, well below the 30% ceiling, according to the finance minister.

Rebecca Howard 8:15am
Card spending increases lag behind price rises
Retail

Card spending increases lag behind price rises

Households are still spending on hospitality and consumable goods.

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 09 May 2023