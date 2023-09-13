Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Food prices climb higher

Food prices climb higher
Food prices went up again in August. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
Food prices increased 8.9% in the year to August, heaping further pressure on households.Statistics New Zealand released the latest food price figures on Wednesday.Despite a month-on-month decline between June and July, only the third time this has happened since December 2021, prices were again up this round, rising 0.5% between July and August.Statistics NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said the largest group contributing to the annual increase was grocery food, which was up 10.6%.Fresh eggs, potato chips and six-pack yoghurts w...
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Economy Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 3:05pm
Markets

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success

The latest bounceback is indicative of the fund's long-term performance.

Paul McBeth 2:09pm
Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success
Law & Regulation

MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team

MediaWorks says this is not correct. MBIE says it is.

Daniel Dunkley 1:48pm
MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team