Indevin Group CEO Duncan McFarlane retires
Indevin Group founder and departing CEO Duncan McFarlane. (Image: Indevin)
Staff reporters
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
After building Indevin Group into the biggest New Zealand wine producer over a 20-year period, chief executive Duncan McFarlane is retiring.McFarlane founded Indevin in 2003, taking the company from a contract winemaker to a grower and producer with more than 4,000 hectares across Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. He also oversaw the 2021 acquisition of Villa Maria.In a statement on Wednesday, Indevin said McFarlane was stepping down as CEO to be replaced by Simon Limmer, the CEO of Silver Fern Farms.Limmer, who previously...
