Food prices smash another 30-year record

(Image: Unsplash)

Food prices went up by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989. The increase was slightly above the 12% recorded in February.Increases in the price of groceries have continued their steady upward march – the 13.7% increase was the biggest contributor to headline food inflation.Cage eggs, potato chips and yogurt six-packs were the biggest drivers in the grocery category, Statistics New Zealand said.Fruit and vegetables were up 22.2%, a slight decrease from the 23.1% recorded in February. Cycl...