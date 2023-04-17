Menu
Food prices smash another 30-year record

(Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
Food prices went up by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989. The increase was slightly above the 12% recorded in February.Increases in the price of groceries have continued their steady upward march – the 13.7% increase was the biggest contributor to headline food inflation.Cage eggs, potato chips and yogurt six-packs were the biggest drivers in the grocery category, Statistics New Zealand said.Fruit and vegetables were up 22.2%, a slight decrease from the 23.1% recorded in February. Cycl...
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Law & Regulation

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
More Economy

No respite at the checkout
Economy

Food price inflation will remain hot in March, with cost increases from groceries suppliers to supermarkets up another 10.3%, according to the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index.The lift marks six months where the average annual supplier cost increase...

Rebecca Howard 8:18am
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Manufacturing activity declined in March
Economy

Production dropped to its lowest level of activity since August 2021.

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023
RBNZ money-printing: near $20b in losses?
Finance

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 14 Apr 2023