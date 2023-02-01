Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax
PM Chris Hipkins, flanked by Michael Wood, left, and Grant Robertson. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
The government has moved to extend half-price public transport fares and the 25c-a-litre cut to petrol excise tax – again.Early last year, as fuel prices started to rise, the government cut the excise tax on fuel and introduced half-price fares on public transport to combat the rising cost of living.The move was initially for three months but has since been extended three times.Despite the government previously ruling out another extension under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, prime minister Chris Hipkins, flanked by minister of financ...
Property

Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Having the house you live in stickered is a big shock.

Brent Melville 1:03pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Retail

Let's Go announces winner of McLaren giveaway

Alcohol company Let's Go has made good on its purchase of a nearly $400,000 sports car.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm

More Economy

Economy

NZ unemployment rate slightly higher in December

The data should cement expectations of a 50 basis point rate rise this month.

Rebecca Howard 11:10am
Economy

Preview: the labour market is tight, but times are changing

The fourth quarter unemployment rate is tipped to come in at 3.2% or 3.3%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jan 2023