Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

PM Chris Hipkins, flanked by Michael Wood, left, and Grant Robertson. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The government has moved to extend half-price public transport fares and the 25c-a-litre cut to petrol excise tax – again.Early last year, as fuel prices started to rise, the government cut the excise tax on fuel and introduced half-price fares on public transport to combat the rising cost of living.The move was initially for three months but has since been extended three times.Despite the government previously ruling out another extension under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, prime minister Chris Hipkins, flanked by minister of financ...