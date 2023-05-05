Menu
Govt kicks Māori party seabed mining bill into touch

Seabed mining for diamonds off the coast of Namibia. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 05 May 2023
The government will not support a Te Pāti Māori private members’ bill to ban seabed mining, saying it would end existing rights for offshore oil and gas exploration without compensation.Environment minister David Parker is proposing a select committee inquiry instead.The Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill was introduced by Te Pāti Māori MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and has its first reading next week. The rejection comes in the same week as a Labour cabinet minister, Meka Whaitiri, announced she was defecting to Te P...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia
Law & Regulation

Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

A multi-year legal battle over alcohol sales between the Auckland council and the two big supermarket operators has ended in the council's favour.

Greg Hurrell 11:40am
Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

More Economy

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits
Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits

National, the Greens and even the banking industry want an inquiry. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Sale and leaseback plan on table as Mainland Poultry’s losses mount
Primary Sector

Sale and leaseback plan on table as Mainland Poultry’s losses mount

Rising egg production costs have hit New Zealand's largest egg supplier hard.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Whole communities could become unviable – BusinessNZ
Primary Sector

Whole communities could become unviable – BusinessNZ

The introduction of agricultural emissions pricing may cost at least 50,000 jobs.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Don't expect rate cuts any time soon
Economy

Don't expect rate cuts any time soon

This week's jobs data will keep the Reserve Bank on track to hike again this month. 

Rebecca Howard 04 May 2023