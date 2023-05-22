Menu
Immigration is more than just a forecasting headache

Mon, 22 May 2023
Treasury’s immigration forecast is already out of date and given it’s the key economic variable underpinning the rest of their economic outlook, as well as gauging the demand for housing and public services, this is quite a big deal.Its budget estimate of net migration for the June year is 62,800, while Stats NZ has estimated we already reached 67,000 in the first nine months, which gives it a good chance of hitting 100,000 by year-end.Westpac has already tabled a 100,000 figure, picking annual migration to peak at that level in the...
