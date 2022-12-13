Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Inflation is turning into the grinch who stole Christmas, says Westpac. (Image: Getty)

Food prices rises are increasing, with a 10.7% annual rise to November 2022, compared with a 10.1% rise in the year to October, according to Statistics NZ figures released today.The biggest contributor to this rise was grocery food prices, up by 10%, followed by fruit and vegetables, which rose 20%. Meat, poultry and fish rose by 12% and non-alcoholic beverages by 7.8%.The biggest drivers for grocery food were cheddar cheese, yoghurt and standard two-litre bottles of milk. The rising prices of potatoes, bananas and onions drove up fruit and veg...