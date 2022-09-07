See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy the chart

Inflation is cooling in other countries

Andy Fyers

Andy Fyers
Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Inflation is cooling in other countries
The temperature is still hot, but latest inflation data provides a bit of relief. (Image: Depositphotos)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
RELATED
The signs from across the developed world point to a plateau, or in some cases even a decrease in inflation in July.The numbers will raise hopes that New Zealand's inflation rate has now peaked, as NZ inflation has tended to follow the rest of the developed world.It will not be known for sure if our inflation rate fell until inflation figures for the second quarter are released on Oct 18.During the surge in inflation that has swept across most of the developed world in the past 18 months, where the OECD has gone, NZ has generally followed.T...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Opinion
Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas
Michelle Urquhart | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Frustrated employers are grappling with the steps needed to apply for the new accredited employer work visa.

Sustainable Finance
NZ third in the world for ESG
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Clean and green: we rank highly for our environmental standards and compliance.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.