See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

Inflation risk seen in income insurance scheme

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Inflation risk seen in income insurance scheme
The case for health and disability insurance is stronger than for insuring job losses, submissions say (Image: Depositphoto)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 21 Sep 2022
RELATED
Trade unions love it, poverty activists want welfare system reform first, employers think it’s not needed and a lot of people think it’s being rammed through too fast.Those are among the themes dominating 251 submissions received on the government’s proposed income insurance scheme, along with a fear that “timing could not be worse for such a scheme” because the levies imposed on both employers and employees would fuel inflation.“The scheme could have an immediate supply-side inflationary effect at a time whe...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Household costs rising by $110 a week, but incomes by $100
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Rising wages will offset the pain, but spending will probably remain subdued.

The Economist
Vladimir Putin’s situation looks ever more desperate
The Economist | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Talk of mobilisation in Russia and of referendums in occupied Ukraine are both signs of weakness.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.